Betting on mother nature
Mar 13, 2024

Betting on mother nature

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
CAT bonds are booming right now — and they have nothing to do with furry feline friends. Plus, the real cost of Biden's IRA.

Segments From this episode

Why do economists dig government data?

by Sean McHenry

Jobs, inflation, GDP: Government data releases are the benchmark when it comes to economic data. But why is that? David Vera with the Craig School of Business at California State University, Fresno, and Nicole Cervi, economist at Wells Fargo, explain. 

Why are sports brands overstocked?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 13, 2024
Adidas posted an annual loss for the first time in more than 30 years, citing inventory issues.
Shifting consumer trends often leave companies like Adidas stuck with too much of the wrong product, says Sonia Lapinsky of AlixPartners.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Breaking Ground

Wait, how much will the Inflation Reduction Act's climate provisions cost?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Mar 13, 2024
We break down the role of uncapped tax credits in the IRA's climate provisions with John Bistline of the Electric Power Research Institute.
Many of the IRA's tax credits are not capped and last for at least 10 years, creating variability in the total projected cost.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Why the CAT bond market is booming right now

by Henry Epp
Mar 13, 2024
They're called CAT — for catastrophe — bonds, and insurers and investors can't get enough of them.
If disaster does strike, CAT bond investors could potentially lose the principal, interest or both. Above, destroyed homes and storm debris in Florida after Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images
Good luck booking that big birthday dinner

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Mar 13, 2024
Alina Dizik wrote in The Wall Street Journal about why some restaurants don't want parties of six or more people.
Bigger tables are harder on kitchens and servers, and they're not always welcomed. You may have better luck at less trendy eateries or at off-hours.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

