Betting on mother nature
Segments From this episode
Why do economists dig government data?
Jobs, inflation, GDP: Government data releases are the benchmark when it comes to economic data. But why is that? David Vera with the Craig School of Business at California State University, Fresno, and Nicole Cervi, economist at Wells Fargo, explain.
Why are sports brands overstocked?
Adidas posted an annual loss for the first time in more than 30 years, citing inventory issues.
Wait, how much will the Inflation Reduction Act's climate provisions cost?
We break down the role of uncapped tax credits in the IRA's climate provisions with John Bistline of the Electric Power Research Institute.
Why the CAT bond market is booming right now
They're called CAT — for catastrophe — bonds, and insurers and investors can't get enough of them.
Good luck booking that big birthday dinner
Alina Dizik wrote in The Wall Street Journal about why some restaurants don't want parties of six or more people.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer