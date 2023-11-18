Capitol Hill doesn’t love this crop insurance program. Some farmers say they need it.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Left- and right-leaning policymakers are critical of federal crop insurance. Plus, labor force participation rate, state by state.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at The Wall Street Journal and Ana Swanson at The New York Times about the state of U.S.’ economic relationship with China and whether the U.S. economy is still on track for a soft landing.
Why Apple might make iMessage more Android-friendly
The software update will allow iPhone and Android users to message over wifi and share photos and videos more easily.
Federal Crop Insurance Program draws bipartisan criticism
Some farmers say their business models depend on the crop insurance and getting rid of the program would drive up food prices.
A Seattle candle maker deals with loss ahead of the holidays
While the holiday season is underway, Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, Washington, is also dealing with personal loss. “I know that I have an amazing team that I can trust and lean on. And so I have to do a better job of leaning on them. So I am working on asking for help.”
Music from the episode
Headlines DJ Premier
Feather Little Dragon
Little Push Mocky, Lilian Andrade
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Lou's Tune DARGZ, Moses Boyd
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer