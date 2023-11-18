Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Capitol Hill doesn’t love this crop insurance program. Some farmers say they need it.
Nov 17, 2023

Capitol Hill doesn't love this crop insurance program. Some farmers say they need it.

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
Left- and right-leaning policymakers are critical of federal crop insurance. Plus, labor force participation rate, state by state.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at The Wall Street Journal and Ana Swanson at The New York Times about the state of U.S.’ economic relationship with China and whether the U.S. economy is still on track for a soft landing.

Why Apple might make iMessage more Android-friendly

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 17, 2023
The software update will allow iPhone and Android users to message over wifi and share photos and videos more easily.
Other companies say that famous "blue text bubble" cache is anticompetitive.
akinbostanci/Getty Images
Federal Crop Insurance Program draws bipartisan criticism

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 17, 2023
Some farmers say their business models depend on the crop insurance and getting rid of the program would drive up food prices.
Mark, left, and Denny Wilson are co-owners of Wilson-Legacy Farms in Delaware. They say crop insurance is an important part of managing and stabilizing farm costs.
Maya Marchel Hoff/Marketplace
A Seattle candle maker deals with loss ahead of the holidays

by Sean McHenry

While the holiday season is underway, Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, Washington, is also dealing with personal loss. “I know that I have an amazing team that I can trust and lean on. And so I have to do a better job of leaning on them. So I am working on asking for help.”

Music from the episode

Headlines DJ Premier
Feather Little Dragon
Little Push Mocky, Lilian Andrade
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Lou's Tune DARGZ, Moses Boyd

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

