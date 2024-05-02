Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Breaking Ground: Where are all the jobs?
May 2, 2024

Breaking Ground: Where are all the jobs?

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
We'll hear from some students training for entry-level chipmaking jobs — jobs that don't exist yet.

Segments From this episode

Breaking Ground

Looking for a “fresh start” amid Phoenix’s semiconductor boom

by Kai Ryssdal , Heather Long and Maria Hollenhorst
May 2, 2024
The federal government is spending billions to support semiconductor manufacturing. But trainees seeking chipmaking jobs may have to wait.
Students in the Semiconductor Technician Quick Start training course at Mesa Community College practice while wearing “bunny suits,” the required workwear at fabrication plants.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Awake Tycho
While We Are Young City of the Sun

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

