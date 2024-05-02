Breaking Ground: Where are all the jobs?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll hear from some students training for entry-level chipmaking jobs — jobs that don't exist yet.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Looking for a “fresh start” amid Phoenix’s semiconductor boom
The federal government is spending billions to support semiconductor manufacturing. But trainees seeking chipmaking jobs may have to wait.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer