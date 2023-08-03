Bitcoin, election anxiety and second passports
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A look at why bitcoin investors are lining up for citizenship by investment programs. Plus, rethinking the Federal Reserve's inflation target.
Segments From this episode
Workers are being more productive, a good sign for low-inflation growth
The Labor Department says worker output is up while average hours worked is down. That could help bring down inflation going forward.
Mohamed El-Erian on Fed's inflation target: "There's nothing scientific about 2%"
The investor and college president calls the Fed's stance backward-looking and worries that more rate hikes may lead to a recession.
Visa denials for international students increasing
The Cato Institute found that the United States denied 35% of international student visas in 2022 — the highest denial percentage in decades.
For some bitcoiners, "a second passport is the ultimate hedge"
Instead of buying a new Porsche or a private jet rental, the mega-rich can drop $100,000 on a new citizenship — and the benefits that go with it.
Persistence pays off again for L.A. gelato maker
Closing the two brick-and-mortar locations of Uli's Gelato was not an easy call, but networking helped Uli Nasibova create her next chapter.
Music from the episode
Melt Kehlani
Still Grimey C-Rayz Walz, Prodigal Sunn, Sean Price, U-God, Wu-Tang Clan
French Letter J-Walk
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
Goodness Emancipator
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer