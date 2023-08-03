Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bitcoin, election anxiety and second passports
Aug 3, 2023

Bitcoin, election anxiety and second passports

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Marco Bello/AFP via Getty Images
A look at why bitcoin investors are lining up for citizenship by investment programs. Plus, rethinking the Federal Reserve's inflation target.

Segments From this episode

Workers are being more productive, a good sign for low-inflation growth

by Justin Ho
Aug 3, 2023
The Labor Department says worker output is up while average hours worked is down. That could help bring down inflation going forward.
Worker output climbed in the second quarter as economic growth picked up.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Mohamed El-Erian on Fed's inflation target: "There's nothing scientific about 2%"

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Aug 3, 2023
The investor and college president calls the Fed's stance backward-looking and worries that more rate hikes may lead to a recession.
El-Erian has criticized the Fed's actions through the country's struggle with inflation but says the central bank's final grade is yet to be determined.
Rob Kim/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Visa denials for international students increasing

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 3, 2023
The Cato Institute found that the United States denied 35% of international student visas in 2022 — the highest denial percentage in decades.
In 2022, the number of international students was nearly 1 million, according to the Institute of International Education, but many student visas were denied.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For some bitcoiners, "a second passport is the ultimate hedge"

by Matt Levin
Aug 3, 2023
Instead of buying a new Porsche or a private jet rental, the mega-rich can drop $100,000 on a new citizenship — and the benefits that go with it.
Dominica offers two routes to citizenship: a one-time donation of $100,000 or a real estate investment of $200,000.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Persistence pays off again for L.A. gelato maker

by Richard Cunningham
Aug 3, 2023
Closing the two brick-and-mortar locations of Uli's Gelato was not an easy call, but networking helped Uli Nasibova create her next chapter.
"When the pandemic first started, your survival instincts kick in," says Uli Nasibova, owner of Uli’s Gelato. "Failure was not an option."
Nina Uemurasachi
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Melt Kehlani
Still Grimey C-Rayz Walz, Prodigal Sunn, Sean Price, U-God, Wu-Tang Clan
French Letter J-Walk
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
Goodness Emancipator

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:37 PM PDT
13:32
4:14 PM PDT
27:39
1:44 PM PDT
1:50
7:51 AM PDT
7:46
3:17 AM PDT
9:43
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Mohamed El-Erian on Fed's inflation target: "There's nothing scientific about 2%"
Mohamed El-Erian on Fed's inflation target: "There's nothing scientific about 2%"
New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages
Barriers to Entry
New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages
Workers are being more productive, a good sign for low-inflation growth
Workers are being more productive, a good sign for low-inflation growth
For some bitcoiners, "a second passport is the ultimate hedge"
For some bitcoiners, "a second passport is the ultimate hedge"