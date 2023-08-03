Persistence pays off again for L.A. gelato maker

When the pandemic started, Uli Nasibova, owner of Uli’s Gelato, said her survival instincts kicked in. She pivoted to an e-commerce business model, tried local delivery and a gelato vending machine, and rebranded her business.

But even with the refresh, business was still slow.

Earlier this year, Nasibova decided to close both brick-and-mortar stores in Los Angeles and considered shutting down the business altogether.

“These two stores were such a big part of my journey,” Nasibova said. “I knew closing them was going to be difficult for me to process.”

To distract herself from the overwhelming emotion she was feeling and to pass the time in Los Angeles traffic, Nasibova listened to business and investment podcasts between deliveries.

One particular episode of “The Pitch” featured Max Pouvreau, a dessert chef and owner of Petit Pot, and his story inspired her to keep pushing. When Nasibova reached out to Pouvreau to show support, he invited her to Natural Products Expo West — a big exhibition of natural and organic products.

At the exhibition, Nasibova pitched her product to a few grocery chains. Now she supplies her gelato to Bristol Farms grocery stores in Southern California. She’s spent the last few weekends showing off her products to customers at a few stores, talking about her brand and “how each flavor came to life.”

“I’m so happy that through happenstance, luck, but also a lot of perseverance and just like reaching out to people and not being shy, I created this opportunity for my business,” Nasibova said. “It’s definitely something that I really needed in the moment.”