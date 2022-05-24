Re-branding … and re-discovering a love of gelato 

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

For Uli’s Gelato in Los Angeles, plenty of changes have happened since the pandemic started two years ago. Back in 2021, business was good for owner Uli Nasibova, and she started testing out an e-commerce service. As of late, however, business has been rough. In response, Nasibova kicked off a variety of projects: individual packaging for her gelato flavors, partnering with companies to expand delivery services for her customers and re-branding her website.

“I think the biggest surprise for me was how, during the pandemic, I went from being terrified and sad about the future of the business to pivoting it to something new and better.”

