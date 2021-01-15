I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan for the economy
Jan 15, 2021

On today's show: What the plan means for the recovery. Plus, a conversation with outgoing FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

The Weekly Wrap: Biden's economic plan

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and The New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek about President-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus plan and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest remarks on future monetary policy.
Big banks' profits are doing better than the economy

by Justin Ho
Jan 15, 2021
They've been raking in money thanks to the strong stock market, companies' appetite for debt and initial public offerings.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Trump administration ends push to restructure Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

by Amy Scott
Jan 15, 2021
A plan to return the mortgage giants to private control was complicated by the pandemic's economic risks.
The headquarters of Fannie Mae in Washington, D.C. Fannie and Freddie Mac will remain under government conservatorship.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
"Civil society is much more fragile than I think Americans appreciate," says outgoing FCC Chair Ajit Pai

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Jan 15, 2021
Pai says Congress needs to legislate rules so that agency regulations, like net neutrality, don't swing with the leader's political affiliation.
Social media companies "do not operate by the same principles that other companies in the internet economy do," says outgoing FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Vehicle sales tell story of separate economic realities

by Erika Beras
Jan 15, 2021
The average selling price of new vehicles reached a record high in late 2020. Last year also saw vehicle loan debt increase to record levels.
Prices rose in both the new and used vehicle markets last year.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Can’t Let Go, Juno Kishi Bashi
People Everywhere (Still Alive) Khruangbin
In the Image Beverly Glenn-Copeland

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
