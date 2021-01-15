Jan 15, 2021
Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan for the economy
On today's show: What the plan means for the recovery. Plus, a conversation with outgoing FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: Biden's economic plan
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and The New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek about President-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus plan and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest remarks on future monetary policy.
Big banks' profits are doing better than the economy
They've been raking in money thanks to the strong stock market, companies' appetite for debt and initial public offerings.
Trump administration ends push to restructure Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
A plan to return the mortgage giants to private control was complicated by the pandemic's economic risks.
"Civil society is much more fragile than I think Americans appreciate," says outgoing FCC Chair Ajit Pai
Pai says Congress needs to legislate rules so that agency regulations, like net neutrality, don't swing with the leader's political affiliation.
Vehicle sales tell story of separate economic realities
The average selling price of new vehicles reached a record high in late 2020. Last year also saw vehicle loan debt increase to record levels.
Music from the episode
Old Graffiti Bibio
Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Can’t Let Go, Juno Kishi Bashi
People Everywhere (Still Alive) Khruangbin
In the Image Beverly Glenn-Copeland
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer