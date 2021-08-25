Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Biden looks to fill half a million cybersecurity jobs
Aug 25, 2021

Biden looks to fill half a million cybersecurity jobs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also: Why the Baltic Dry Index is the highest it's been in 11 years, where wind energy stands in the U.S., and two young sisters use school as a business opportunity.

Segments From this episode

Orders for durable goods remain strong, despite dipping in July

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 25, 2021
The decline's mostly down to slipping orders for airplanes, while the core number increased by almost the same amount as in June.
Orders for durable goods, including large appliances, dipped 0.1% in July, largely because of weakness in transportation equipment.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Shipping cost index reaches 11-year high

by Amanda Peacher
Aug 25, 2021
The Baltic Dry Index tracks how much it costs to ship materials long distances.
A container ship is unloaded at the Port of Oakland in California. The Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of shipping materials long distances, is at a high level amid congestion at Chinese ports.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

White House seeks to plug cybersecurity job hole

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 25, 2021
The U.S. needs to staff about half a million cybersecurity jobs, according to the Commerce Department.
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about cybersecurity in the White House on August 25, 2021.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How on-demand warehousing creates space for entrepreneurs

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 25, 2021
“Our goal is to democratize logistics,” said Ben Euchus, co-founder and CEO of on-demand warehouse company, Flowspace.
Karlton Frazier, co-founder and CEO of The Manifest Company in his fulfillment center in Los Angeles. On-demand warehousing enabled Frazier to outsource storage and order fulfillment of his company’s yoga mats.
Maria Hollenhorst
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A gust of wind energy blows through the U.S.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 25, 2021
Last year was a record year for installation of wind energy equipment, partially benefiting from five years straight of federal tax credits for producers.
A windfarm is seen near Palm Springs, California, in December 2006. Wind energy is the country's largest renewable energy source, but on-again, off-again tax credits have hindered turbine manufacturing.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Rififi Rococo Chris Joss
The Young Machines (Album Leaf Remix) Her Space Holiday
Memories Blue Lab Beats
No Cars Go Arcade Fire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:00 PM PDT
14:52
3:47 PM PDT
27:00
2:12 PM PDT
1:50
7:30 AM PDT
10:34
2:33 AM PDT
8:20
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Pandemic spurs transformations in the adult day care industry
Pandemic spurs transformations in the adult day care industry
Workers fired for refusing vaccination unlikely to qualify for unemployment
COVID-19
Workers fired for refusing vaccination unlikely to qualify for unemployment
Economics and history collide as UNESCO revokes Liverpool's World Heritage status
Economics and history collide as UNESCO revokes Liverpool's World Heritage status
Feds flex the power of the purse to get states in line with COVID-19 restrictions
Feds flex the power of the purse to get states in line with COVID-19 restrictions