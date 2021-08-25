Biden looks to fill half a million cybersecurity jobs
Also: Why the Baltic Dry Index is the highest it's been in 11 years, where wind energy stands in the U.S., and two young sisters use school as a business opportunity.
Segments From this episode
Orders for durable goods remain strong, despite dipping in July
The decline's mostly down to slipping orders for airplanes, while the core number increased by almost the same amount as in June.
Shipping cost index reaches 11-year high
The Baltic Dry Index tracks how much it costs to ship materials long distances.
White House seeks to plug cybersecurity job hole
The U.S. needs to staff about half a million cybersecurity jobs, according to the Commerce Department.
How on-demand warehousing creates space for entrepreneurs
“Our goal is to democratize logistics,” said Ben Euchus, co-founder and CEO of on-demand warehouse company, Flowspace.
A gust of wind energy blows through the U.S.
Last year was a record year for installation of wind energy equipment, partially benefiting from five years straight of federal tax credits for producers.
Music from the episode
Rififi Rococo Chris Joss
The Young Machines (Album Leaf Remix) Her Space Holiday
Memories Blue Lab Beats
No Cars Go Arcade Fire
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer