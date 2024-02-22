Breaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...Banks in TurmoilNational DebtMy Economy

Biden hopes sustainable aviation fuel production could take flight soon
Feb 22, 2024

Biden hopes sustainable aviation fuel production could take flight soon

Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Full decarbonization of aviation is likely a ways off, but the Inflation Reduction Act aims to subsidize the transition.

Segments From this episode

Breaking Ground

The Biden administration’s bet on sustainable aviation fuel

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 22, 2024
Right now, sustainable aviation fuel is “a drop in the bucket” compared to conventional jet fuel, but that might not be the case for long.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal and Samir Sukhtankar, director of operations for World Energy, a biofuels maker, look over the company’s Paramount production facility.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Music from the episode

"Superstition Future" TOPS
"Before I Fall" Bob Moses

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

