Biden administration reopens ACA exchange
Feb 15, 2021

Biden administration reopens ACA exchange

President Joe Biden ordered the move to get more people signed up for health care during the pandemic. Plus, LGBTQ people are now protected under the Fair Housing Act.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Healthcare.gov reopens for enrollment

by Nova Safo
Feb 15, 2021
Over the last four years, millions have dropped off the ACA.
The Biden administration plans to spend $50 million on a marketing campaign to get more people to enroll through the Affordable Care Act.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
LGBTQ people now protected under the Fair Housing Act

by Samantha Fields
Feb 15, 2021
HUD will begin enforcing the Fair Housing Act in cases of discrimination against LGBTQ people.
Anyone who believes they have been discriminated against because of their gender identity or sexual orientation can now file a complaint with HUD.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

Public pools used to be everywhere in America. Then racism shut them down.

by Heather McGhee
Feb 15, 2021
In her new book, "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together," Heather McGhee looks at how racism drained not only public pools, but also public support for universal healthcare and other "big government" policies.
A child holds a sign at a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City on June 9, 2020.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
African American music museum joins Nashville’s downtown lineup

by Colleen Phelps
Feb 15, 2021
The new interactive museum joins the city's Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame and songwriting museum as tourist draw.
Guests enjoy interactive displays in the center of the museum, while walls feature a “takeover” performance by artist Prince.
Colleen Phelps
Music from the episode

Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Show Me How You Feel Shafiq Husayn
No Room Madison McFerrin
To Zion Lauryn Hill (feat. Carlos Santana)
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson (feat. Miley Cyrus)

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
