Feb 15, 2021
Biden administration reopens ACA exchange
President Joe Biden ordered the move to get more people signed up for health care during the pandemic. Plus, LGBTQ people are now protected under the Fair Housing Act.
Segments From this episode
Healthcare.gov reopens for enrollment
Over the last four years, millions have dropped off the ACA.
LGBTQ people now protected under the Fair Housing Act
HUD will begin enforcing the Fair Housing Act in cases of discrimination against LGBTQ people.
Public pools used to be everywhere in America. Then racism shut them down.
In her new book, "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together," Heather McGhee looks at how racism drained not only public pools, but also public support for universal healthcare and other "big government" policies.
African American music museum joins Nashville’s downtown lineup
The new interactive museum joins the city's Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame and songwriting museum as tourist draw.
Music from the episode
Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Show Me How You Feel Shafiq Husayn
No Room Madison McFerrin
To Zion Lauryn Hill (feat. Carlos Santana)
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson (feat. Miley Cyrus)
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer