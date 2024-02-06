National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Are you my mortgage servicer?
Feb 6, 2024

Are you my mortgage servicer?

Ralf Hahn/Getty Images
Why your loan might change hands a few times. Plus, what's up with the price of lithium?

Segments From this episode

Household debt grew in the third quarter of last year

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post about the state of U.S. household debt and the overall tone of the economy.

Why does a bank sell your mortgage?

by Samantha Fields
Feb 6, 2024
Most are sold into the secondary market, which increases liquidity and makes it easier to get a mortgage at a lower interest rate.
Today, upward of 70% of mortgages are sold into the secondary market, typically bundled with others to create a mortgage-back security. It can be annoying, though, when your servicer changes.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
JPMorgan Chase announces brick-and-mortar bank expansion in a digital age

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 6, 2024
The country's largest bank says it will open more than 500 new branches and renovate another 1,700. That's good for customers, but what's in it for the bank?
JPMorgan Chase will open up more than 500 new brick-and-mortar branches, some in new markets where the bank doesn't have as much of a presence.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Tangerine" Beach Fossils
"The Wad" Vels Trio
"It's Only" ODESZA, Zyra
"Lithium" Nirvana; cover by Guitar Tribute Players
"Goodness" Emancipator

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

