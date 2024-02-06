Are you my mortgage servicer?
Why your loan might change hands a few times. Plus, what's up with the price of lithium?
Segments From this episode
Household debt grew in the third quarter of last year
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post about the state of U.S. household debt and the overall tone of the economy.
What's going on with China's stock market?
Since 2021, China’s stock markets have lost about $7 trillion in value, which has implications for the global economy.
Why does a bank sell your mortgage?
Most are sold into the secondary market, which increases liquidity and makes it easier to get a mortgage at a lower interest rate.
JPMorgan Chase announces brick-and-mortar bank expansion in a digital age
The country's largest bank says it will open more than 500 new branches and renovate another 1,700. That's good for customers, but what's in it for the bank?
Music from the episode
"Tangerine" Beach Fossils
"The Wad" Vels Trio
"It's Only" ODESZA, Zyra
"Lithium" Nirvana; cover by Guitar Tribute Players
"Goodness" Emancipator
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer