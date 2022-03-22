Another day, another Russian cybersecurity threat
Cybersecurity experts have been sounding the alarm for years now. Plus: Federal funding for COVID-19 testing and treatment has run out.
Segments From this episode
White House warns companies of growing cyberattack risk
While big energy and financial firms are better defended than they used to be, other critical industries are still vulnerable.
The war in Ukraine could make stealing catalytic converters more lucrative for thieves
They're valuable in part because the palladium inside is expensive. And Russia provides much of the world's palladium.
Proposed bitcoin ETFs spotlight debate over rules governing crypto
SEC delays decision on allowing exchange-traded funds. It has to make big calls on digital currencies, whether it wants to or not.
Federal funding for COVID testing and treatment for the uninsured has run out
Hospitals and doctors will no longer be reimbursed. The White House has asked Congress for $22.5 billion for its ongoing COVID efforts.
How might the beef industry diversify in the U.S.?
One rancher in the Pacific Northwest built her own supply chain to control how her cows get to market.
Central Asia suffers collateral economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine
These neighbors of Russia played no part in Putin’s invasion, but they are caught in the economic crossfire triggered by sanctions.
