Another day, another Russian cybersecurity threat
Mar 22, 2022

Cybersecurity experts have been sounding the alarm for years now. Plus: Federal funding for COVID-19 testing and treatment has run out.

Segments From this episode

White House warns companies of growing cyberattack risk

by Matt Levin
Mar 22, 2022
While big energy and financial firms are better defended than they used to be, other critical industries are still vulnerable.
President Joe Biden warned companies against potential Russian cyberattacks this week. Experts say the U.S. is unprepared for such cybersecurity threats.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
The war in Ukraine could make stealing catalytic converters more lucrative for thieves

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 22, 2022
They're valuable in part because the palladium inside is expensive. And Russia provides much of the world's palladium.
"You can get anywhere from $60 to $100 in recycling a catalytic converter, but you end up costing the victim thousands of dollars in repairs," says Avo Bagramyan of Automotive in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Proposed bitcoin ETFs spotlight debate over rules governing crypto

by Lily Jamali
Mar 22, 2022
SEC delays decision on allowing exchange-traded funds. It has to make big calls on digital currencies, whether it wants to or not.
The SEC is spending a lot of time figuring out how to deal with cryptocurrencies.
Saul Loeb/AFP Getty Images
COVID-19

Federal funding for COVID testing and treatment for the uninsured has run out

by Samantha Fields
Mar 22, 2022
Hospitals and doctors will no longer be reimbursed. The White House has asked Congress for $22.5 billion for its ongoing COVID efforts.
If people are confused about whether or not they’re going to have to pay, they are less likely to get tested for COVID-19, one expert said.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
How might the beef industry diversify in the U.S.?

by Ashley Ahearn
Mar 22, 2022
One rancher in the Pacific Northwest built her own supply chain to control how her cows get to market.
Cory Carman loads a saddle into a trailer at Carman Ranch in Wallowa, Oregon.
Ashley Ahearn
Central Asia suffers collateral economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine

by Stephen Beard
Mar 22, 2022
These neighbors of Russia played no part in Putin’s invasion, but they are caught in the economic crossfire triggered by sanctions.
Kazakhstan's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, left, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February. The value of Kazakhstan's currency has fallen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images
