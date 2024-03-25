All in on clean energy
We get into the logistics of Biden's clean energy transition plan. Plus, homeownership remains out of reach for many.
Segments From this episode
Boeing CEO to step down in wake of 737 Max flaws
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with David Slotnick, an airline business reporter with the travel site “The Points Guy,” about today’s Boeing news.
Mortgage rates have fallen, but are homes more affordable?
When you take mortgage rates, housing prices and incomes into account, homes are 44% less affordable than they were two years ago.
First stop on the road to regulating AI? Finding humans to do the job.
Passing AI regulations wasn't easy for the EU. Finding people to enforce it may be even harder.
How is the White House shaping clean energy supply and demand?
In its new "Economic Report of the President," the White House dedicated a chapter to accelerating the clean energy transition.
Biden administration invests $6 billion in low-carbon industrial production
The funding aims to cut the cost of cleaner manufacturing in industries like food, paper and chemicals.
These mobile home residents decided to buy their park to combat rising rents
As Californians deal with rising rents and a housing shortage, one group of mobile home park residents in Fresno County secured affordable housing for themselves by purchasing the land from the park’s corporate landlord.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer