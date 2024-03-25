Bytes: Week in ReviewSkin in the GameBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support our non-partisan nonprofit newsroom 💜 Donate now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
All in on clean energy
Mar 25, 2024

All in on clean energy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
We get into the logistics of Biden's clean energy transition plan. Plus, homeownership remains out of reach for many.

Segments From this episode

Boeing CEO to step down in wake of 737 Max flaws

by Kai Ryssdal, Sarah Leeson and Sofia Terenzio

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with David Slotnick, an airline business reporter with the travel site “The Points Guy,” about today’s Boeing news.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Mortgage rates have fallen, but are homes more affordable?

by Justin Ho
Mar 25, 2024
When you take mortgage rates, housing prices and incomes into account, homes are 44% less affordable than they were two years ago.
New home sales were 6% higher than the same time last year. But that doesn't mean the new homes are more affordable.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

First stop on the road to regulating AI? Finding humans to do the job.

by Matt Levin
Mar 25, 2024
Passing AI regulations wasn't easy for the EU. Finding people to enforce it may be even harder.
Because generative AI is so young, there isn’t a huge talent pool for regulatory offices to draw from. And big tech companies can pay way more than governments.
Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How is the White House shaping clean energy supply and demand?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 25, 2024
In its new "Economic Report of the President," the White House dedicated a chapter to accelerating the clean energy transition.
The White House calls the energy transition to net-zero emissions a “structural change.” Above, President Joe Biden speaks at Brayton Point Power Station in Massachusetts in 2022.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Biden administration invests $6 billion in low-carbon industrial production

by Samantha Fields
Mar 25, 2024
The funding aims to cut the cost of cleaner manufacturing in industries like food, paper and chemicals.
Steel production generates a lot of emissions and is hard to decarbonize. Above, training in steel work at an iron workers union local in Dayton, Ohio.
Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

These mobile home residents decided to buy their park to combat rising rents

by Madi Bolanos
Mar 25, 2024
As Californians deal with rising rents and a housing shortage, one group of mobile home park residents in Fresno County secured affordable housing for themselves by purchasing the land from the park’s corporate landlord.
Residents at Nuevo Lago Mobile Home Park formed a housing co-op to purchase the park from their corporate landlord, Harmony Communities California.
Madi Bolanos/KQED
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:31 PM PDT
28:53
3:18 PM PDT
13:38
2:06 PM PDT
1:05
8:19 AM PDT
9:33
2:47 AM PDT
12:50
Mar 21, 2024
31:34
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
First stop on the road to regulating AI? Finding humans to do the job.
First stop on the road to regulating AI? Finding humans to do the job.
These mobile home residents decided to buy their park to combat rising rents
These mobile home residents decided to buy their park to combat rising rents
What is a SPAC, and why do companies use them?
What is a SPAC, and why do companies use them?
Biden administration invests $6 billion in low-carbon industrial production
Biden administration invests $6 billion in low-carbon industrial production