All I want for Christmas is same-day shipping
Dec 21, 2023

All I want for Christmas is same-day shipping

Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Big-box retailers fight to keep up with speedy Amazon deliveries. Plus, how regional banks might be affected by the commercial real estate meltdown.

Segments From this episode

Could commercial real estate still tank regional banks?

by Matt Levin
Dec 21, 2023
A new study says that 300 regional banks are at risk of collapse because of the high number of vacancies in office buildings.
The delinquency rate on office loans tripled this year, says Trepp's Stephen Buschbom.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
As Christmas looms, the shipping wars accelerate

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 21, 2023
UPS and FedEx, not to mention Target and Walmart, are all racing to keep up with Amazon's same- or next- day shipping options because shoppers have become used to faster delivery times.
Amazon says more than half of Prime orders arrived same day or next day during the first half of this year in the 60 biggest U.S. metro areas.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
An economist and a business reporter walk into a Buc-ee's … 

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 21, 2023
This outpost of the beaver-themed Texas institution has 120 gas pumps. But after you fill up, you may just want to stay there.
Buc-ee's stores sell a variety of seasonal merchandise featuring the chain's mascot, a buck-toothed beaver.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
Feeding America CEO urges "using your voices" in fight against hunger

by Richard Cunningham
Dec 21, 2023
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot discusses food inflation, food insecurity and efforts to influence government policymakers.
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot points out that with higher costs at the supermarket, food banks are receiving fewer food donations.
RyanJLane/Getty Images
E-scooter firms set out to revolutionize transportation. Instead, many are collapsing.

by Henry Epp
Dec 21, 2023
One of the industry's biggest players — Bird — was a pre-pandemic "unicorn" that grew to be worth upwards of $1 billion. Now it's bankrupt.
Pre-pandemic, Bird was worth over $1 billion. Now, it's filed for bankruptcy.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Despite holiday rush, buying patterns are still unpredictable at a North Carolina toy shop

by Sarah Leeson
Music from the episode

The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land Onra
Scenic Drive Poolside
Supalonely BENEE
Cleva Erykah Badu
Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There Shoji Meguro

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

