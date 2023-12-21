All I want for Christmas is same-day shipping
Big-box retailers fight to keep up with speedy Amazon deliveries. Plus, how regional banks might be affected by the commercial real estate meltdown.
Segments From this episode
Could commercial real estate still tank regional banks?
A new study says that 300 regional banks are at risk of collapse because of the high number of vacancies in office buildings.
As Christmas looms, the shipping wars accelerate
UPS and FedEx, not to mention Target and Walmart, are all racing to keep up with Amazon's same- or next- day shipping options because shoppers have become used to faster delivery times.
An economist and a business reporter walk into a Buc-ee's …
This outpost of the beaver-themed Texas institution has 120 gas pumps. But after you fill up, you may just want to stay there.
Feeding America CEO urges "using your voices" in fight against hunger
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot discusses food inflation, food insecurity and efforts to influence government policymakers.
E-scooter firms set out to revolutionize transportation. Instead, many are collapsing.
One of the industry's biggest players — Bird — was a pre-pandemic "unicorn" that grew to be worth upwards of $1 billion. Now it's bankrupt.
Despite holiday rush, buying patterns are still unpredictable at a North Carolina toy shop
Music from the episode
Scenic Drive Poolside
Supalonely BENEE
Cleva Erykah Badu
Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There Shoji Meguro
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer