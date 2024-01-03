My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially InclinedGolden Promises

After incarceration, inclusion matters
Jan 3, 2024

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller on the "afterlife" of incarceration and giving grace to people who have spent time in jail or prison.

Segments From this episode

What does the Bureau of Labor Statistics mean by "little changed"?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 3, 2024
A more stable, less swingy labor market, as reflected in the latest JOLTS data, is usually good news.
After a period of volatility, the BLS has described trends in recent JOLTS reports as little changed, reflecting a return to pre-pandemic conditions in the labor market.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Transforming the post-incarceration experience

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 3, 2024
Sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller discusses the “moral worlds” of people who’ve been convicted of violent crimes
A sign pleading for help hangs in a window at the Cook County jail complex on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Those jobs you're applying to? They might not be real.

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 3, 2024
It's becoming increasingly common for employers to list ghost jobs.
In 2023, the average number of days it took companies to hire for a position hit an all-time high of 44 days.
FangXiaNuo/Getty Images
For this record store owner, a new year means new record collectors

by Sean McHenry

And some are getting sticker shock. “The better condition the record is, it’s gonna be a little bit more costly,” said Phillip Rollins, owner of the record and comic store OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi.

Music from the episode

Return of the Mack Mark Morrison
Relief in Believing John Ososki
Roma Fade Andrew Bird

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

