A visit to the “Silicon Desert”
Apr 30, 2024

A visit to the "Silicon Desert"

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Phoenix is a critical hub for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, poised for huge growth. We spoke to some folks involved in the expansion.

Segments From this episode

Breaking Ground

CHIPS funds are heading to Phoenix, “ground zero for the new economy”

by Kai Ryssdal , Heather Long and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 30, 2024
An influx of federal investment in the Arizona metropolis is meant to energize the nation's tech industry and accelerate job creation. Will it work?
President Joe Biden arrives at the TSMC facility in Phoenix to speak in December 2022. TSMC was recently awarded $6.6 billion in CHIPS Act funding.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Raspberry Jam Allah-Las
Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

