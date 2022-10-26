How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A vibe check for corporate America
Oct 26, 2022

A vibe check for corporate America

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
While most S&P 500 companies have beaten revenue forecasts so far, their outlooks are a little less rosy. Plus, a report on Boeing's costly supply chain woes.

Segments From this episode

As earnings season rolls on, what's the mood of corporate America?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 26, 2022
So far this earnings season, most S&P 500 companies that have reported, beat revenue expectations. 
Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently reported disappointing earnings. But overall, S&P 500 companies have beaten expectations this quarter.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Boeing earnings descend, thanks to inflation and lingering supply chain problems

by Andy Uhler
Oct 26, 2022
But conditions may be improving for the planemaker.
Because Boeing had fixed price points with the U.S. government, it couldn't pass along price increases it paid to vendors.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
In the pre-holiday scramble, small businesses see a little bit of supply chain relief

by Sean McHenry
Oct 26, 2022
The owners of a record and comic book shop, a toy store, and a greeting card and outdoor gear business share their experiences.
Shelves of comic books and record bins at Phillip Rollins' new OffBeat location, in Jackson, Mississippi.
Courtesy Phillip Rollins
COVID-19

Can pandemic relief money help schools bring kids up to speed academically?

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 26, 2022
National reading and math scores are way down. But school leaders say it can be hard to put all that money toward instruction.
School districts have until September 2024 to spend the last of the $190 billion allocated to them in COVID relief funds.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
How the U.K.’s short-term fixed-rate mortgages are causing deep worry

by Stephen Beard
Oct 26, 2022
The recent firestorm over the British government’s fiscal policies highlighted the vulnerability of some mortgages in the United Kingdom.
Brits typically fix their mortgage interest rates on two- or five-year terms. Many are fearing refinancing because of the recent spike in U.K. interest rates.
Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images
