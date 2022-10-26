A vibe check for corporate America
While most S&P 500 companies have beaten revenue forecasts so far, their outlooks are a little less rosy. Plus, a report on Boeing's costly supply chain woes.
Segments From this episode
As earnings season rolls on, what's the mood of corporate America?
So far this earnings season, most S&P 500 companies that have reported, beat revenue expectations.
Boeing earnings descend, thanks to inflation and lingering supply chain problems
But conditions may be improving for the planemaker.
Selling Miami
From the latest season of Marketplace's "How We Survive, "rising sea levels threaten the landscape of Miami as sunny-day flooding and higher storm surges become more common. But those occurrences aren’t slowing the housing market.
In the pre-holiday scramble, small businesses see a little bit of supply chain relief
The owners of a record and comic book shop, a toy store, and a greeting card and outdoor gear business share their experiences.
Can pandemic relief money help schools bring kids up to speed academically?
National reading and math scores are way down. But school leaders say it can be hard to put all that money toward instruction.
How the U.K.’s short-term fixed-rate mortgages are causing deep worry
The recent firestorm over the British government’s fiscal policies highlighted the vulnerability of some mortgages in the United Kingdom.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer