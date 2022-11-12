A sinking feeling about selling Twitter’s debt
Banks loaned billions for Elon Musk's Twitter purchase. Now, they're trying to offload that debt. Plus, graduating into a recession has silver linings.
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and The New York Times’s Ana Swanson about the consumer price index, rate hikes and consumer sentiment.
Banks that helped finance Musk's Twitter purchase field low bids for debt
It's common for banks to sell of loans to other investors. What’s unusual are the sharply lower prices those potential buyers are offering.
Amazon looks at cutting costs amid recession fears
Investments in Alexa and brick-and-mortar outlets may be affected as tech giant voices concern about “the current macro-environment.”
When it comes to crypto, it's buyer beware
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has released a new bulletin of consumer complaints about crypto.
When graduating into a recession actually makes you happier
Some research suggests the "scarring" experienced by young workers during a recession has a silver lining: happiness later in life.
