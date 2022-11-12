How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A sinking feeling about selling Twitter’s debt
Nov 11, 2022

A sinking feeling about selling Twitter’s debt

Samantha Laurey/AFP via Getty Images
Banks loaned billions for Elon Musk's Twitter purchase. Now, they're trying to offload that debt. Plus, graduating into a recession has silver linings.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and The New York Times’s Ana Swanson about the consumer price index, rate hikes and consumer sentiment.
Banks that helped finance Musk's Twitter purchase field low bids for debt

by Justin Ho
Nov 11, 2022
It's common for banks to sell of loans to other investors. What’s unusual are the sharply lower prices those potential buyers are offering.
Elon Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter; he borrowed $13 billion of it to help foot the bill.
David Odisho/Getty Images
Amazon looks at cutting costs amid recession fears

by Andy Uhler
Nov 11, 2022
Investments in Alexa and brick-and-mortar outlets may be affected as tech giant voices concern about “the current macro-environment.”
Amazon, like many Big Tech companies, is preparing for an economic slowdown by "considering opportunities to optimize costs," according to a statement released Friday. That could affect its investments in Alexa and brick-and-mortar retail outlets.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
When it comes to crypto, it's buyer beware

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Nov 11, 2022
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has released a new bulletin of consumer complaints about crypto.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has received more than 8,000 complaints about crypto in the past four years.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
When graduating into a recession actually makes you happier

by Matt Levin
Nov 11, 2022
Some research suggests the "scarring" experienced by young workers during a recession has a silver lining: happiness later in life.
While research suggests that graduating into a recession hampers future employment and wages, it can also bring about longer-term happiness.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Kick, Push" Lupe Fiasco
"Can I Kick It?" A Tribe Called Quest
"Closer" Project Pablo
"Dirty Harry" Gorillaz, Bootie Brown
"Lance Jr." Courtney Barnett
"Colors - Audien Remix" Halsey, Audien

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

