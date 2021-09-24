A rodeo returns with fanfare and few masks
Also on today's program: The Weekly Wrap, what the end of the U.K.'s furlough program means for one travel agency and why there are limits on toilet paper purchases at Costco ... again.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
The New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and ADP’s Nela Richardson about the Fed tightening monetary policy, the Congressional debt ceiling standoff and more of this week’s economic news.
Stores are limiting purchases of some products. This time, blame the supply chain.
Restrictions on purchases can backfire, causing customers to want to stock up on limited supplies.
As holiday merchandise gets held up, discount retailers get ready
Backlogs of holiday goods on ships and in warehouses mean liquidators could be in for a good season.
For this British travel agency, furloughs offered a lifeline
As the United Kingdom's furlough program comes to an end, travel agent Claire Moore faces tough decisions on how to bring her employees back to work.
How ride-hailing accelerates climate change
A new study finds companies like Uber and Lyft may be a hazard to the planet because of "deadheading."
As rodeo returns to Eastern Oregon, plenty of broncs and bulls. Not so many masks.
The Pendleton Round-Up was canceled last year. It came back in the midst of a delta variant surge in the rural Oregon county.
Music from the episode
Say So Doja Cat
El Jardin Hermanos Gutierrez
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer