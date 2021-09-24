How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A rodeo returns with fanfare and few masks
Sep 24, 2021

A rodeo returns with fanfare and few masks

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on today's program: The Weekly Wrap, what the end of the U.K.'s furlough program means for one travel agency and why there are limits on toilet paper purchases at Costco ... again.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

The New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and ADP’s Nela Richardson about the Fed tightening monetary policy, the Congressional debt ceiling standoff and more of this week’s economic news.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Stores are limiting purchases of some products. This time, blame the supply chain.

by Amanda Peacher
Sep 24, 2021
Restrictions on purchases can backfire, causing customers to want to stock up on limited supplies.
A shopper at a Costco store in Alhambra, California in August 2019. Costco and other stores are once again limiting the number of water bottles, cleaning products and paper supplies that customers can purchase.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As holiday merchandise gets held up, discount retailers get ready

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 24, 2021
Backlogs of holiday goods on ships and in warehouses mean liquidators could be in for a good season.
Current shipping backlogs could mean delays in holiday merchandise — and the gift of overstock for discount retailers.
Matt Cardy via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

For this British travel agency, furloughs offered a lifeline

by Minju Park
Sep 24, 2021
As the United Kingdom's furlough program comes to an end, travel agent Claire Moore faces tough decisions on how to bring her employees back to work.
The United Kingdom's furlough program covers up to 80% of the salary of workers if companies kept them on payroll, rather than laying them off.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

How ride-hailing accelerates climate change

by Matt Levin
Sep 24, 2021
A new study finds companies like Uber and Lyft may be a hazard to the planet because of "deadheading."
An Uber waits for a client. A new study found that the driving done between customers, known as "deadheading," increases the ride-hail industry's carbon emissions.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As rodeo returns to Eastern Oregon, plenty of broncs and bulls. Not so many masks.

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 24, 2021
The Pendleton Round-Up was canceled last year. It came back in the midst of a delta variant surge in the rural Oregon county.
The Pendleton Round-Up arena can hold about 16,500 fans — about the whole population of the town. On several days this year, ticket sales topped 10,000.
Mitchell Hartman
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Say So Doja Cat
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) Adele
Tea Vender On the Street Onra
El Jardin Hermanos Gutierrez
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:34 PM PDT
24:47
4:06 PM PDT
27:11
2:02 PM PDT
1:50
7:39 AM PDT
6:47
3:00 AM PDT
9:07
Sep 21, 2021
3:40
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
How might delivery apps evolve in a new regulatory climate?
How might delivery apps evolve in a new regulatory climate?
Do insider trading rules apply to corporate stock buybacks?
I've Always Wondered ...
Do insider trading rules apply to corporate stock buybacks?
With a road map to higher interest rates, the Fed starts with baby steps
With a road map to higher interest rates, the Fed starts with baby steps
Introducing "How We Survive"
How We Survive
Introducing "How We Survive"