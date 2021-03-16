The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily


A look at post-pandemic travel
Mar 16, 2021

A look at post-pandemic travel

On today's show: vaccination passports. Plus, Asian Americans are experiencing especially high levels of long-term unemployment.

Segments From this episode

People are itching to travel again, even for business

by Samantha Fields
Mar 16, 2021
And many of their bosses are eager for them them to travel again, too.
Airlines are reporting increased bookings.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19 "vaccine passports" worry public health experts

by Jasmine Garsd
Mar 16, 2021
In theory, they make travel safer for all. In practice, they may deepen inequities around who gets to be vaccinated and mobile.
Hold tight to that vaccine certificate, especially if you want to travel internationally.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
“This is not Christmas,” Illinois comptroller warns of federal relief money

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 16, 2021
“That money is essentially spoken for,” Susana Mendoza says of the $7.5 billion coming to the state from the American Rescue Plan.
Federal relief money offers a chance for Illinois to pay down its debt. Above, a view of Lake Michigan from the Sears Tower Skydeck in Chicago.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

Asian Americans disproportionately hit by long-term unemployment, study says

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 16, 2021
In the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly half of Asian Americans who were unemployed had been out of work for more than six months.
Racism and discrimination have compounded the economic harm many Asian Americans are facing.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The steel market is hot, but it won't last forever

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Mar 16, 2021
Delaware Steel President Lisa Goldenberg talks soaring steel prices and the possibility of a Biden infrastructure bill.
"Suppliers are making steel as fast as they can," Lisa Goldenberg says. Lead times are the "longest they've been in probably 15 years."
Scott Olson/Getty Images
How smokers have boosted state tax revenue during the pandemic

by Erika Beras
Mar 16, 2021
Some states got an unexpected bump from tobacco taxes. The number of people smoking has declined steadily, except in 2020.
A fair amount of money gained from "sin taxes" on products like tobacco helps fund antismoking campaigns.
China Photos/Getty Images
Music from the episode

A Dance With You Lakim
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Before I Fall Bob Moses
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
Jealousy Slum Village, Abstract Orchestra
Passenger Kidsmoke

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer




