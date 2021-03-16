Mar 16, 2021
A look at post-pandemic travel
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: vaccination passports. Plus, Asian Americans are experiencing especially high levels of long-term unemployment.
Segments From this episode
People are itching to travel again, even for business
And many of their bosses are eager for them them to travel again, too.
COVID-19 "vaccine passports" worry public health experts
In theory, they make travel safer for all. In practice, they may deepen inequities around who gets to be vaccinated and mobile.
“This is not Christmas,” Illinois comptroller warns of federal relief money
“That money is essentially spoken for,” Susana Mendoza says of the $7.5 billion coming to the state from the American Rescue Plan.
Asian Americans disproportionately hit by long-term unemployment, study says
In the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly half of Asian Americans who were unemployed had been out of work for more than six months.
The steel market is hot, but it won't last forever
Delaware Steel President Lisa Goldenberg talks soaring steel prices and the possibility of a Biden infrastructure bill.
How smokers have boosted state tax revenue during the pandemic
Some states got an unexpected bump from tobacco taxes. The number of people smoking has declined steadily, except in 2020.
Music from the episode
A Dance With You Lakim
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Before I Fall Bob Moses
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
Jealousy Slum Village, Abstract Orchestra
Passenger Kidsmoke
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match