A little more inflation here, a little less there
Prices are down for goods but up for services. What gives? We'll also take a look at a new California law regarding single-use plastic bottles.
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kimberly Adams is joined by Heather Long of the Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times to discuss the federal government's spending bill, this week's economic data and more.
As Americans spend on experiences, inflation declines for goods and rises for services
It's a tale of two inflations: goods versus services.
Holiday traditions keep New Mexico tamale makers busy
In this region, it wouldn’t be the holidays without tamales. But vendors and restaurants are facing higher costs for ingredients and staff.
Consumer sentiment inched up in December — from all-time lows
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose 5% from November, but was still 15% lower than one year ago.
California set to enforce recycled content mandates for plastic bottles
Supporters of AB 793 hope it motivates beverage companies to push for expanded recycling of plastic bottles.
What You Need Kaytranada
Hundred Fifty Up Stain Jackets
Cleva Erykah Badu
Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There Shoji Meguro
Conduction Mocky
400 Lux Lorde
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer