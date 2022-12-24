How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

A little more inflation here, a little less there
Dec 23, 2022

Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
Prices are down for goods but up for services. What gives? We'll also take a look at a new California law regarding single-use plastic bottles.

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kimberly Adams is joined by Heather Long of the Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times to discuss the federal government's spending bill, this week's economic data and more.
As Americans spend on experiences, inflation declines for goods and rises for services

by Matt Levin
Dec 23, 2022
It's a tale of two inflations: goods versus services.
After the heights of the pandemic, Americans decided to gorge in-person activities like dining out.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Holiday traditions keep New Mexico tamale makers busy

by Savannah Maher
Dec 23, 2022
In this region, it wouldn’t be the holidays without tamales. But vendors and restaurants are facing higher costs for ingredients and staff.
Because costs are up for holiday treats like tamales, many businesses pass those costs on to customers.
Claudio Cruz/AFP via Getty Images
Consumer sentiment inched up in December — from all-time lows

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 23, 2022
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose 5% from November, but was still 15% lower than one year ago.
Gas prices falling from their summer peaks have helped lift consumer sentiment — if only slightly.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
California set to enforce recycled content mandates for plastic bottles

by Lily Jamali
Dec 23, 2022
Supporters of AB 793 hope it motivates beverage companies to push for expanded recycling of plastic bottles.
Recyclables are sorted at the Burbank Recycle Center on Dec. 15. Items that can be sold are packaged into bales. Much of the rest ends up in landfills and waterways.
Lily Jamali/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

