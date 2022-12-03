How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A labor market that’s still on a roll
Dec 2, 2022

A labor market that’s still on a roll

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Wages are up, job churn is slowing, and we got a strong November jobs report. Plus, Indigenous nations make land management progress.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with the Washington Post’s Heather Long and the New York Times’s Jeanna Smialek about the November jobs report, what it means for the Fed and the rest of the week's economic news.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The job market's still tight, and wages are still rising

by Samantha Fields
Dec 2, 2022
Wages were 5.1% higher this November than last, and the unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.7%.
Wages went up again – 5.1% over last year, according to Friday's jobs report.
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Russia tries to pull the plug on Ukraine’s electricity

by Stephen Beard
Dec 2, 2022
Putin's attacks on Ukraine’s power supply are designed to break the country’s will and sever its ties with the European Union.
Electricity workers try to fix a high-voltage power line Dec. 1 in Kherson, Ukraine.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 2, 2022
Child care is critical if more parents are going to return to work.
A scarcity of open spots in day care programs can prevent parents from returning to the workforce.
Kurt Desplenter/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands

by Savannah Maher
Dec 2, 2022
While the push for tribal co-management isn’t new, the Federal government’s willingness to engage is, a University of Arizona professor says.
The Biden administration agreed to new commitments on tribal co-management of public lands at the White House Tribal Nations Summit.
Pete Marovich/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Job churn is settling back to pre-pandemic levels

by Justin Ho
Dec 2, 2022
A lot of people have been quitting their jobs ever since the pandemic started, thanks in part to the tight labor market. But lately, there are signs that job churn could be returning to its pre-pandemic level.
Job churn has been up since the pandemic started, as many people quit or changed jobs.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Return of the Mack" Mark Morrison
"Brisk" Freddie Joachim
"Cut It Upwards" Kelpe
"Carefully" Little People
"Weird Fishes/Arpeggi" Radiohead
"Sea Legs" The Shins

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 PM PST
26:48
7:57 AM PST
7:42
1:42 PM PST
1:50
2:41 AM PST
8:45
Dec 1, 2022
12:04
Dec 1, 2022
39:21
Nov 30, 2022
30:10
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels
Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels
Russia tries to pull the plug on Ukraine’s electricity
Russia tries to pull the plug on Ukraine’s electricity
The job market's still tight, and wages are still rising
The job market's still tight, and wages are still rising