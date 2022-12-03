A labor market that’s still on a roll
Wages are up, job churn is slowing, and we got a strong November jobs report. Plus, Indigenous nations make land management progress.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with the Washington Post’s Heather Long and the New York Times’s Jeanna Smialek about the November jobs report, what it means for the Fed and the rest of the week's economic news.
The job market's still tight, and wages are still rising
Wages were 5.1% higher this November than last, and the unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.7%.
Russia tries to pull the plug on Ukraine’s electricity
Putin's attacks on Ukraine’s power supply are designed to break the country’s will and sever its ties with the European Union.
Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels
Child care is critical if more parents are going to return to work.
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
While the push for tribal co-management isn’t new, the Federal government’s willingness to engage is, a University of Arizona professor says.
Job churn is settling back to pre-pandemic levels
A lot of people have been quitting their jobs ever since the pandemic started, thanks in part to the tight labor market. But lately, there are signs that job churn could be returning to its pre-pandemic level.
