A freight worker strike is back on the table
We'll hear about the working conditions at the center of a railroad union's fight. Plus, a look at small business spending and a water-conserving solution for tomato farmers.
Segments From this episode
In a show of optimism, small businesses have been doing a lot of capital spending
Sometimes the spending is to stay afloat in a competitive market. And sometimes it's to take advantage of new opportunities.
Freight railroad union rejects contract, renewing possibility of a strike
Working conditions are a major sticking point, particularly draconian schedules, for members of the third-largest railroad union.
Computer prices are down, along with demand, data shows
Shipments of PCs are down nearly 20%, as businesses try to clear existing inventory.
When you find your calling late in life, retirement can wait
Susan Labarthe didn't start medical school until her 50s. Her 80th is around the corner, but she's not done practicing medicine yet.
With water in the West scarce, some tomato farmers look to hydroponics
The technique grows plants without soil, submerging roots directly into water.
2 years after release, exonerated man fights for a settlement, aids "brotherhood" of exonerees
Kevin Harrington spent 17 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Now, he's waiting for a form of financial justice.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer