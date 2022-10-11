This Is UncomfortableSecret Money, Public InfluenceMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A freight worker strike is back on the table
Oct 11, 2022

A freight worker strike is back on the table

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
We'll hear about the working conditions at the center of a railroad union's fight. Plus, a look at small business spending and a water-conserving solution for tomato farmers.

Segments From this episode

In a show of optimism, small businesses have been doing a lot of capital spending

by Justin Ho
Oct 11, 2022
Sometimes the spending is to stay afloat in a competitive market. And sometimes it's to take advantage of new opportunities.
More than half of surveyed small businesses have purchased capital expenditures — like new restaurant kitchen equipment — in the past six months.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Freight railroad union rejects contract, renewing possibility of a strike

by Lily Jamali
Oct 11, 2022
Working conditions are a major sticking point, particularly draconian schedules, for members of the third-largest railroad union.
By industry estimates, overall costs of a strike could reach $2 billion a day.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Computer prices are down, along with demand, data shows

by Samantha Fields
Oct 11, 2022
Shipments of PCs are down nearly 20%, as businesses try to clear existing inventory.
Earlier in the pandemic, there was a spike in demand for PCs.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

When you find your calling late in life, retirement can wait

by Sarah Leeson
Oct 11, 2022
Susan Labarthe didn't start medical school until her 50s. Her 80th is around the corner, but she's not done practicing medicine yet.
Philippe Huguen/AFP/GettyImages
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

With water in the West scarce, some tomato farmers look to hydroponics

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 11, 2022
The technique grows plants without soil, submerging roots directly into water.
Scott Beylik’s family started Beylik Family Farms more than 50 years ago, when growing tomatoes indoors was rare.
Caleigh Wells
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

2 years after release, exonerated man fights for a settlement, aids "brotherhood" of exonerees

by Reema Khrais and Sarah Leeson
Oct 11, 2022
Kevin Harrington spent 17 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Now, he's waiting for a form of financial justice.
Kevin Harrington in 2020. "I don't believe there's monetary funds they can give someone for kidnapping, essentially, taking someone away from a family of loved ones and essentially stopping their life," he said.
Courtesy Daniel Harrington
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:57 PM PDT
28:40
2:12 PM PDT
27:47
1:46 PM PDT
1:50
7:38 AM PDT
9:31
Oct 11, 2022
4:37
Oct 6, 2022
29:01
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
In a show of optimism, small businesses have been doing a lot of capital spending
In a show of optimism, small businesses have been doing a lot of capital spending
When you find your calling late in life, retirement can wait
My Economy
When you find your calling late in life, retirement can wait
An Arizona ballot measure would expose hidden spending in politics
Secret Money, Public Influence
An Arizona ballot measure would expose hidden spending in politics
2 years after release, exonerated man fights for a settlement, aids "brotherhood" of exonerees
2 years after release, exonerated man fights for a settlement, aids "brotherhood" of exonerees