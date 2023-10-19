A closer look at unemployment and wealth gap data
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we get into the nuance of unemployment and the racial wealth gap data. Plus, a coin designer and the 32-hour workweek, island style.
Segments From this episode
Unemployment just hit an even lower low
About 198,000 people filed new claims last week. The drop continues a downward trend, even in the face of higher interest rates.
Americans are still revenge spending on live events — especially concerts
And yet, more than half of Americans say they’re going to cut back on entertainment spending, because of rising costs.
Black, Hispanic household wealth grows, but stubborn gap persists
Since those groups generally started with less wealth than white and Asian households, small changes have an outsize impact.
A Washington island county is trying a 32-hour workweek
It's an attempt by San Juan County officials to attract and recruit workers in the remote and expensive area.
Music from the episode
Cashmere Tree Theater
The Joke Brandi Carlile
Seconds Into Months MNDLSS
From Home, to Work, and Back Tall Black Guy
Fishin' Takénobu
Superposition Young the Giant
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer