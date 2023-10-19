Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

A closer look at unemployment and wealth gap data
Oct 19, 2023

A closer look at unemployment and wealth gap data

Kobus Louw/Getty Images
Today, we get into the nuance of unemployment and the racial wealth gap data. Plus, a coin designer and the 32-hour workweek, island style.

Segments From this episode

Unemployment just hit an even lower low

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 19, 2023
About 198,000 people filed new claims last week. The drop continues a downward trend, even in the face of higher interest rates.
"We are seeing some labor hoarding," companies hanging on to the workers they have, says Lydia Boussour, senior economist at EY-Parthenon.
gerenme/Getty Images
Americans are still revenge spending on live events — especially concerts

by Matt Levin
Oct 19, 2023
And yet, more than half of Americans say they’re going to cut back on entertainment spending, because of rising costs.
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift took over the entertainment world this year with their highly-attended and highly-promoted concert tours.
John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS
Black, Hispanic household wealth grows, but stubborn gap persists

by Savannah Maher
Oct 19, 2023
Since those groups generally started with less wealth than white and Asian households, small changes have an outsize impact. 
The jobs rebound after the pandemic recession aided Black and Hispanic families’ finances, but lower homeownership rates limited their gains as property values rose.
Getty Images
A Washington island county is trying a 32-hour workweek

by Scott Greenstone
Oct 19, 2023
It's an attempt by San Juan County officials to attract and recruit workers in the remote and expensive area.
Matthew Steward, a San Juan County maintenance worker, trains to become a substitute school bus driver. If Steward passes the test, he'll have three jobs.
Scott Greenstone/KNKX
Music from the episode

Cashmere Tree Theater
The Joke Brandi Carlile
Seconds Into Months MNDLSS
From Home, to Work, and Back Tall Black Guy
Fishin' Takénobu
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

