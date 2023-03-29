A bumpy ride for mortgage rates means bumpy home sales
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Could an uptick in pending home sales signal a thawing housing market? Plus, small business is doing well, but owners' confidence is down.
Segments From this episode
Homebuyers keep looking for a dip in mortgage rates
A February rise in pending home sales likely reflects a short dip in rates earlier.
Small-business owners' confidence is down, even though most say business is good
The latest small business index is an example of the disconnect between people’s experience of the economy and their perceptions of it.
State funding for homeschooling is on the rise. Not everyone wants it.
At least 12 states now have laws allowing families to use public funds for homeschooling expenses.
USDA proposes rules to expand access to free school lunches
The agency wants to help more school districts cover the costs of universal free meals.
How low unemployment lifts workers at the bottom
In "Moving the Needle: What Tight Labor Markets Do for the Poor," authors Newman and Jacobs advocate letting tight labor markets stay that way.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer