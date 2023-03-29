Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

A bumpy ride for mortgage rates means bumpy home sales
Mar 29, 2023

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Could an uptick in pending home sales signal a thawing housing market? Plus, small business is doing well, but owners' confidence is down.

Segments From this episode

Homebuyers keep looking for a dip in mortgage rates

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 29, 2023
A February rise in pending home sales likely reflects a short dip in rates earlier.
An uptick in a pending home sales in February follows lower mortgage rates from a month or two earlier.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Small-business owners' confidence is down, even though most say business is good

by Samantha Fields
Mar 29, 2023
The latest small business index is an example of the disconnect between people’s experience of the economy and their perceptions of it.
Business owners generally are not feeling optimistic about the economy. Many are putting off buying new equipment or renovating storefronts due to inflation.
andresr/Getty Images
State funding for homeschooling is on the rise. Not everyone wants it.

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 29, 2023
At least 12 states now have laws allowing families to use public funds for homeschooling expenses.
Anna Fulbright (right) instructs her daughter, 10-year-old Natalie Fulbright, on how to make a geographical landscape with Play-Doh.
Stephanie Hughes / Marketplace
USDA proposes rules to expand access to free school lunches

by Savannah Maher
Mar 29, 2023
The agency wants to help more school districts cover the costs of universal free meals.
Universal free meals kept a lot of kids from going hungry at the height of the pandemic, said the Urban Institute's Emily Gutierrez.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
How low unemployment lifts workers at the bottom

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Mar 29, 2023
In "Moving the Needle: What Tight Labor Markets Do for the Poor," authors Newman and Jacobs advocate letting tight labor markets stay that way.
"When unemployment goes below about 4.5%, folks who've been out of work find work and keep work," said author Elisabeth Jacobs.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

