A 2022 New Year’s gift for many workers? An increased minimum wage
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll also take a look back at the week, check in with consumer spending habits and hear how one sauce biz has been faring since its launch.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Reema Khrais chats with the New York Times' Jeanna Smialek and Bloomberg's Jordyn Holman about inflation, the omicron variant and what the holiday shopping season looked like this year.
Where is consumer spending headed with omicron in the picture?
Manufacturers say they're still optimistic that demand will be there for goods they make. But consumers may start to pull back spending on services.
Many states and cities to raise minimum wage in the New Year
Will employers notice? Many are already raising wages for their workers because of the labor crunch.
The need for cobalt comes at a cost
This past year, U.S. automakers have redoubled their efforts to increase the production of electric vehicles. That's boosted demand for cobalt, a raw material used in batteries and the bulk of which comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, The boom should bring wealth but locals aren't always benefiting.
Former restauranteur manages challenges with sauce business venture
Kiki Aranita turned to focus efforts on growing the Poi Dog Sauces brand after she decided to close her Philadelphia restaurant during the pandemic.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer