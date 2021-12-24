Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A 2022 New Year’s gift for many workers? An increased minimum wage
Dec 24, 2021

We'll also take a look back at the week, check in with consumer spending habits and hear how one sauce biz has been faring since its launch.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Reema Khrais chats with the New York Times' Jeanna Smialek and Bloomberg's Jordyn Holman about inflation, the omicron variant and what the holiday shopping season looked like this year.
Where is consumer spending headed with omicron in the picture?

by Justin Ho
Dec 24, 2021
Manufacturers say they're still optimistic that demand will be there for goods they make. But consumers may start to pull back spending on services.
One likely reason that spending slowed in November? People wanted to get a jump on holiday shopping in anticipation of supply chain issues.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Many states and cities to raise minimum wage in the New Year

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 24, 2021
Will employers notice? Many are already raising wages for their workers because of the labor crunch.
Even without jurisdictions raising the minimum wage, some employers are upping pay anyway to remain competitive in a tight labor market. Above, activists rally for a $15 an hour minimum wage.
Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images
The need for cobalt comes at a cost

This past year, U.S. automakers have redoubled their efforts to increase the production of electric vehicles. That's boosted demand for cobalt, a raw material used in batteries and the bulk of which comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, The boom should bring wealth but locals aren't always benefiting.
Former restauranteur manages challenges with sauce business venture

by Reema Khrais and Minju Park
Dec 24, 2021
Kiki Aranita turned to focus efforts on growing the Poi Dog Sauces brand after she decided to close her Philadelphia restaurant during the pandemic.
After closing her Philadelphia restaurant, Kiki Aranita launched a sauce company called Poi Dog Sauces.
Poi Dog
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

