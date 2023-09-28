$2 trillion in savings, spent
Americans have been spending up a storm and may have burned through their pandemic savings. Plus, why economists measure and remeasure the GDP.
In Louisiana, Maryland and North Dakota, unemployment is at record lows
The U.S. job market as a whole continues to hum along.
The monumental task of measuring the GDP over and over again
The keepers of GDP continually update their calculations as more information becomes available.
All those pandemic savings? They might already be gone
People in the U.S. saved an estimated $2.1 trillion at one point in the pandemic. By some estimates, that money's pretty much gone.
Federal government shutdowns cause economic distress for tribes
The U.S. government is obligated by treaty to provide certain services to tribal nations. Shutdowns force tribes to take on those costs.
Most millennials are homeowners now
Millennials have faced challenges to homeownership for years. Now, a slim majority of millennials own a home.
