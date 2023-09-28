Government ShutdownSettling the BillI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Power Marketplace’s public service journalism 💙 Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
$2 trillion in savings, spent
Sep 28, 2023

$2 trillion in savings, spent

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
Americans have been spending up a storm and may have burned through their pandemic savings. Plus, why economists measure and remeasure the GDP.

Segments From this episode

In Louisiana, Maryland and North Dakota, unemployment is at record lows

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 28, 2023
The U.S. job market as a whole continues to hum along.
An economist in North Dakota said many restaurants in Fargo stay closed on Sundays and Mondays due to inadequate staffing.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The monumental task of measuring the GDP over and over again

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 28, 2023
The keepers of GDP continually update their calculations as more information becomes available.
Measuring the economy requires continually revising data as more data becomes available.
Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

All those pandemic savings? They might already be gone

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 28, 2023
People in the U.S. saved an estimated $2.1 trillion at one point in the pandemic. By some estimates, that money's pretty much gone.
Howard Huang/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Federal government shutdowns cause economic distress for tribes

by Savannah Maher
Sep 28, 2023
The U.S. government is obligated by treaty to provide certain services to tribal nations. Shutdowns force tribes to take on those costs.
The headquarters of the Yurok Tribe in Northern California in 2021. During the government shutdown in 2013, the tribe had to furlough about 70 employees.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Most millennials are homeowners now

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Sep 28, 2023
Millennials have faced challenges to homeownership for years. Now, a slim majority of millennials own a home.
As of 2022, the majority of millennials now own homes.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Deep East 17, Ian Curnow / Phil Harding
Benzoin Gum MF DOOM
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
Eple Röyksopp
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Redbone Childish Gambino
I'm a Rock Jitwam

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:30 PM PDT
28:05
1:58 PM PDT
1:05
5:56 AM PDT
6:50
3:13 AM PDT
9:38
Sep 27, 2023
17:30
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
28:31
In Louisiana, Maryland and North Dakota, unemployment is at record lows
In Louisiana, Maryland and North Dakota, unemployment is at record lows
Federal government shutdowns cause economic distress for tribes
Federal government shutdowns cause economic distress for tribes
The monumental task of measuring the GDP over and over again
The monumental task of measuring the GDP over and over again
Most millennials are homeowners now
Most millennials are homeowners now