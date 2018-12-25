DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

Merry Christmas, Wall Street. You get a break today.

December 25, 2018

U.S. markets are closed for Christmas, which means that investors can take a deep breath from this month's volatility. We'll zoom out and talk about the disconnect between plummeting stock prices and what's keeping our economy strong. Then: Consumer confidence is high, meaning stores are banking on a great holiday retail season. So why do retailers offer steeper discounts online than in-store? We'll do the numbers. Also on the show today: avocados. We've all heard tired jokes about millennials and avocados, but some are betting on the fruit to be more than just a food trend. We'll talk to Alessandro Biggi and Francesco Brachetti, the co-founders of what they call the world’s first avocado bar.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.