Merry Christmas, Wall Street. You get a break today.

December 25, 2018

U.S. markets are closed for Christmas, which means that investors can take a deep breath from this month's volatility. We'll zoom out and talk about the disconnect between plummeting stock prices and what's keeping our economy strong. Then: Consumer confidence is high, meaning stores are banking on a great holiday retail season. So why do retailers offer steeper discounts online than in-store? We'll do the numbers. Also on the show today: avocados. We've all heard tired jokes about millennials and avocados, but some are betting on the fruit to be more than just a food trend. We'll talk to Alessandro Biggi and Francesco Brachetti, the co-founders of what they call the world’s first avocado bar.