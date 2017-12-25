DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/25/2017: Recovering from one of California's deadliest fires

(U.S. Edition) Markets are closed for the Christmas holiday, but we've still got some economic news for you. Most seniors will get a 2 percent increase in their monthly Social Security checks next year. But while this is the largest jump in a while, we'll discuss why about 37 million won't see the full amount. Plus: We talk to Chris Coursey, the mayor of Santa Rosa, California, about how his town has been coping in the aftermath of the Tubbs Fire, which struck Northern California in October and is one of the deadliest in the state's history.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.