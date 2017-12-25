12/25/2017: Recovering from one of California's deadliest fires

(U.S. Edition) Markets are closed for the Christmas holiday, but we've still got some economic news for you. Most seniors will get a 2 percent increase in their monthly Social Security checks next year. But while this is the largest jump in a while, we'll discuss why about 37 million won't see the full amount. Plus: We talk to Chris Coursey, the mayor of Santa Rosa, California, about how his town has been coping in the aftermath of the Tubbs Fire, which struck Northern California in October and is one of the deadliest in the state's history.