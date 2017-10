10/31/2017: Is the estate tax saving America from aristocracy?

The tax prevents individuals worth $5.5 million or more from passing on their estate untaxed, and Republicans have sworn it will be the first thing to go when tax reform comes. Plus, the story behind the lethal toxin that became Botox, and the company guarding it. And Kai Ryssdal interviews activist investor Bill Ackman, who is vying for control over payroll processing company ADP.