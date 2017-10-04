DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

10/04/2017: How to harden America's soft targets

After a tragedy, like the one in Las Vegas Sunday, we're left with many questions. Here's just one: If you run a hotel, or a festival, or anyplace where a lot of people gather, what do you do now to keep them safe? Security at big events and heavy traffic areas is already tougher than it used to be, and hardening those soft targets doesn't come cheap. Then: One very basic way to think of what the White House and Republicans in Congress are trying to do with the tax code is get rid of deductions to help pay for lower tax rates. A big one is the corporate tax deduction, and businesses hold it dear. Plus, a conversation with Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson about the election, Airbnb and how his company became the largest hotel chain in the world.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

The Worse It Gets
Penguin Prison
Listen and Buy Now
Right Here (Instrumental)
The Seshen
Listen and Buy Now
It Gets Funkier
Vulfpeck
Listen and Buy Now
Falling (Psychemagik Remix)
Haim
Listen and Buy Now
Coffin Nails
MF Doom
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.