09/05/2017: Dreamers aren't taking jobs

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced President Donald Trump's decision today to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era rule protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Sessions argued, without evidence, that the 800,000 or so Dreamers harmed the labor force. We'll start the show today looking into that claim. Then: Congress is back to work, and topping its long list of priorities is disaster relief. The House is taking up the first bit tomorrow, and we'll talk about what that $7.8 billion will buy. Plus: We hear a lot about tax brackets, but what do you really know about them? We're here to help.

Kai Ryssdal
