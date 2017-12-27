DownloadDownload

12/27/2017: Homeowners are rushing to finish their taxes

(U.S. Edition) Tax day may not be for another few months, but there are some homeowners who have decided to pre-pay their taxes now that the GOP overhaul has gone through. On today's show, we'll look at why those who own homes in states and counties with high property taxes are scrambling. Afterwards, we'll discuss why retailers are actually kind of happy with customers who decide to return their online purchases in-store. Plus: We talk to the mayor of Naples, Florida, about how the region has been doing in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and whether it's worth it to have beachfront property.

