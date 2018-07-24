Retaliation for speaking up about workplace discrimination

(U.S. Edition) Let's recap where the U.S. is at in its trade conflict with China. In June, Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, which the U.S. is planning to completely implement soon — but not before a hearing today and tomorrow with business leaders. We'll look at which products are being targeted and why. Afterwards, we'll discuss how a key Chinese biotech company — Changsheng — has apologized for falsifying production data for one of its vaccines. Then, we'll look at how a survey from the anonymous app Blind shows that many tech employees have faced backlash from management or HR for reporting incidents like sexual harassment. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Avast (avast.com), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) (07/24/2018)