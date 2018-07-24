DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Retaliation for speaking up about workplace discrimination

(U.S. Edition) Let's recap where the U.S. is at in its trade conflict with China. In June, Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, which the U.S. is planning to completely implement soon — but not before a hearing today and tomorrow with business leaders. We'll look at which products are being targeted and why. Afterwards, we'll discuss how a key Chinese biotech company — Changsheng — has apologized for falsifying production data for one of its vaccines. Then, we'll look at how a survey from the anonymous app Blind shows that many tech employees have faced backlash from management or HR for reporting incidents like sexual harassment. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Avast (avast.com), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) (07/24/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.