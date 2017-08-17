08/17/2017: America needs more than jobs to fix race relations

If you've been paying attention to some of President Trump's recent public remarks, you might've noticed something (besides all that). He often leads with the economy, the stock market or his economic agenda and how great it's gonna be. In his extraordinary press conference on Tuesday, he even pointed to jobs as a way to fix race relations. That argument seemed a bit tidy, so we called up an expert to check the facts. That presser was supposed to be about infrastructure, by the way. The president has hyped a big spending package on roads, bridges, transit and the like for a while now. Today, we traveled back to Erie, Pennsylvania, for our series "The Big Promise" to see how infrastructure, public transit in particular, affects real people. Plus, we'll start off the show by asking: Are we at economic war with China?