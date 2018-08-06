Just because Trump says something doesn't make it true

President Donald Trump's tweets made a lot of news Sunday, but we want to zoom in on this bit: "Because of Tariffs we will be able to start paying down large amounts of the $21 Trillion in debt," Trump wrote. "While at the same time reducing taxes for our people." Leaving aside that tariffs are taxes, could they ever pay off the national debt? Or even just the deficit? We looked into it. Then, a look at JPay, a company that lets prison inmates and their families exchange emails — for a cost. Plus, we'll talk with Mandy Harris Williams about her Instagram account @idealblackfemale and her experience as a woman of color at the mercy of Facebook's algorithms.