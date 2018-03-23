03/23/2018: No trade war yet

After threatening to veto it this morning, President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion plan to fund the government through September. Where did it leave DACA? Nowhere. The spending bill doesn't include a permanent solution for people brought into the country illegally when they were children. We follow up with a few young undocumented immigrants who remain in limbo. Also on today's show: tariffs. Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on more than $50 billion worth of Chinese imports has brought a swift and firm response from China. But there’s also been talk of possible trade compromises. And steel and aluminum tariffs go into effect today, except for European Union nations. They are temporarily exempted, but that doesn’t mean there won't be tariffs in the future. We also run through the week's news with Rachel Abrams of the New York Times and Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post.