DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

03/23/2018: No trade war yet

After threatening to veto it this morning, President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion plan to fund the government through September. Where did it leave DACA? Nowhere. The spending bill doesn't include a permanent solution for people brought into the country illegally when they were children. We follow up with a few young undocumented immigrants who remain in limbo. Also on today's show: tariffs. Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on more than $50 billion worth of Chinese imports has brought a swift and firm response from China. But there’s also been talk of possible trade compromises. And steel and aluminum tariffs go into effect today, except for European Union nations. They are temporarily exempted, but that doesn’t mean there won't be tariffs in the future. We also run through the week's news with Rachel Abrams of the New York Times and Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Meet Me in the Woods [Explicit]
Lord Huron
Listen and Buy Now
68 State
Gorillaz
Listen and Buy Now
All The Stars [Explicit]
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Listen and Buy Now
Lips Like Sugar
Echo And The Bunnymen
Listen and Buy Now
Grape Nuts and Chalk Sauce
Blockhead
Listen and Buy Now
Suddenly
Junip
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.