There are "Permit Patties" everywhere

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods are supposed to protect American jobs and intellectual property. As they go into effect next week, we'll take a look on what they're supposed to achieve, and what they mean for products that are "Made In America." Then: A new analysis shows the connection between 311 calls, changing demographics and property values in gentrifying neighborhoods; we'll look at the numbers behind the viral clips. And we explore what this weekend’s presidential election in Mexico means for NAFTA.

