04/05/2018: The view from China on a potential trade war

The trade deficit — all the goods and services we buy from overseas, minus what other countries buy from us — is President Donald Trump's key economic irritant. He's cited it when threatening to raise tariffs and tear up trade deals like NAFTA. We just got the February trade report this morning from the Department of Commerce, and for the sixth month in a row, our trade deficit has grown, despite Trump's promises to shrink it. It may not be his fault though, and we'll explain why. Then: Yesterday we talked to several Americans about what the potential trade war between China and the U.S. would mean for them. Today we're headed to the streets of Shanghai, where the perspective is a little different. Plus, it's opening day for minor league baseball. While MLB players can pull eye-popping salaries, their counterparts down the ladder are making peanuts — with no raise in sight.

