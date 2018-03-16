03/16/2018: Finance ministers meet amid trade war warnings

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Finance ministers from G-20 nations, the world's major economies, will meet in Argentina this weekend, against a backdrop of increasing talk of a global trade war. Chris Watling, chief executive of Longview Economics, tells us President Trump's view on trade relations with China is too simplistic. Also: On World Sleep Day, we hear that while a lack of sleep might be damaging to our health, the cost to economies could stretch into billions of dollars. Dr. Marco Hafner, senior economist at Rand Europe, explains the findings. Plus: the BBC's Ijeoma Ndukwe visits a girl empowerment project in Nigeria, a country where more than 10 million children aren't in formal education.