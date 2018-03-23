03/23/2018: Worries over global trade war escalate as China hits back at US

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … it’s a sea of red in global markets amid escalating concerns about a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. We’ll tell you what’s next for China after the U.S. said it will impose new tariffs on imports from the country. Then, how long will it take you to commute today? Twenty minutes on the subway? An hour in the car? In Sao Paulo, Brazil, many workers sit for three hours in mad traffic. We’ll take you there and explain how some are battling back with a new high-flying commuting method.