DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

Trade talk amid tariff turbulence

May 06, 2019

You could say the trade war is back on after President Donald Trump’s tweets announcing potential tariff hikes. We break down what that might mean for American trade. This week also marks the latest round of talks between American and Chinese negotiators — we heard from someone trying to run a business affected by tariffs about the reality on the ground. Also, could Uber work as a surrogate for public transit? Find out how one Canadian city tried to build a transportation network out of ride-sharing.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Lady
uestlove, Angelique Kidjo & Akua Naru tUnE-yArDs
Listen and Buy Now
Bus In These Streets
Thundercat
Listen and Buy Now
Social Insecurity
Oddisee
Listen and Buy Now
Un Universo Para Los Dos
Oktoberklubben
Listen and Buy Now
Dismantling Frank
Bonobo
Listen and Buy Now
Signal
SOHN
Listen and Buy Now
4/17/1975
Rob Viktum
Listen and Buy Now
Ancient Names (Part I)
Lord Huron
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.