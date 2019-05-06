Trade talk amid tariff turbulence

You could say the trade war is back on after President Donald Trump’s tweets announcing potential tariff hikes. We break down what that might mean for American trade. This week also marks the latest round of talks between American and Chinese negotiators — we heard from someone trying to run a business affected by tariffs about the reality on the ground. Also, could Uber work as a surrogate for public transit? Find out how one Canadian city tried to build a transportation network out of ride-sharing.