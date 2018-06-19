DownloadDownload

China calls Trump's new tariff threats "blackmail"

(U.S. Edition) If China decides to fight back against the Trump administration's $50 billion tariffs, the president is threatening to up that to another $200 billion in goods. We'll look at the countermeasures China might put in place, and what this conflict means for U.S. businesses that operate there. Afterwards, we'll talk to Jorge Castañeda, a former Mexico Secretary of Foreign Affairs, about economic growth in Mexico and how citizens there perceive the North American Free Trade Agreement. Today's podcast is sponsored by Pitney Bowes (PB.com/morning) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/19/2018)

