There's a lot of money to be made on the nostalgia circuit

April 05, 2019

Get out your parachute pants, because MC Hammer begins his first major concert tour since 1991 on Saturday. Hammer joins the Backstreet Boys, the Spice Girls and other '80s and '90s pop acts on the road, where there's still a lot of money to be made. Plus: Turning chaos into core strength with "Brexercise" and the economics of 3-pointers.