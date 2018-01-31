DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

01/30/2018: Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon and Jeff Bezos walk into a bar ...

... and walk out running a health care company. Together they employ about a million people, and it appears health care was driving them nuts. They're starting their own company that will give coverage "free from profit-making incentives and constraints." We'll start today by trying to make sense of it all. Then: Janet Yellen is presiding over her last Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week, so we'll take a look at her economic legacy. Plus: inside the black market for Twitter followers.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Tightrope (Feat. Big Boi)
Janelle Monáe
Listen and Buy Now
Pigs - Instrumental [Explicit]
Aesop Rock
Listen and Buy Now
Walking Lightly
Junip
Listen and Buy Now
Streamline (Instrumental)
Damu The Fudgemunk
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.