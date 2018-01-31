01/30/2018: Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon and Jeff Bezos walk into a bar ...

... and walk out running a health care company. Together they employ about a million people, and it appears health care was driving them nuts. They're starting their own company that will give coverage "free from profit-making incentives and constraints." We'll start today by trying to make sense of it all. Then: Janet Yellen is presiding over her last Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week, so we'll take a look at her economic legacy. Plus: inside the black market for Twitter followers.