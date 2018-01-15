01/15/2018: How health care is changing this year

Congress may not have completely repealed the Affordable Care Act, but it sure is changing everything about affordable care. First up: CHIP, which covers about nine million children, who are now in danger of losing that coverage. Congress failed to extend funding back in September, and the program will run out of money on Friday. That's the same day for a possible government shutdown, unless there's a broader agreement on funding. Then: Federal health officials are letting states impose work requirements on low-income Americans enrolled in Medicaid. Kentucky's first and other states are expected to follow, we'll tell you what you need to know. Plus, a new app is offering savings accounts with 5 percent interest and no fee. Is it too good to be true?