DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

Don't say we didn't warn you

January 01, 2019

Last year was full of major economic events, and 2019 looks like it will be too. We'll talk about what we're watching in the global economy and what to expect from trade, Brexit and government spending. Speaking of global economies, six Pacific-Rim nations including Japan, Australia and Mexico are lowering tariffs on a number of products and services as of today. So what does that mean for American farmers? Then: The Chinese are likely to land a probe on the far side of the moon for the first time in history. China is spending billions on space exploration, but why now? 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Green Stamps (Original Mix)
Tesk
Listen and Buy Now
Explore, Be Curious
Cloudkicker
Listen and Buy Now
Faraway
Kulakostas
Listen and Buy Now
Forest Funk
The Polish Ambassador
Listen and Buy Now
To the Sun and All the Cities in Between
City of the Sun
Listen and Buy Now
More Today Than Yesterday (Single Version)
Charles Earland
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.