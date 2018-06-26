More and more Americans are taking on extra work

(Markets Edition) We have trade drama on one hand, strong economic growth on the other. What's a market to do? We'll talk to David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, about the long-term consequences of trade tension. Afterwards, we'll look at the rising number of Americans who are taking on a side hustle, and then we'll explore how the border between Northern Ireland (which is part of Britain) and the Irish Republic (which is staying in the European Union) is creating a big problem for Brexit. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (utahmbaonline.com). (06/26/2018).