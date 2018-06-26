DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

More and more Americans are taking on extra work

(Markets Edition) We have trade drama on one hand, strong economic growth on the other. What's a market to do? We'll talk to David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, about the long-term consequences of trade tension. Afterwards, we'll look at the rising number of Americans who are taking on a side hustle, and then we'll explore how the border between Northern Ireland (which is part of Britain) and the Irish Republic (which is staying in the European Union) is creating a big problem for Brexit. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (utahmbaonline.com). (06/26/2018).

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.