What tax cuts and trade are doing to the stock market

(Markets Edition) Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a populist on the left, will become the new president of Mexico. But financial market players are startled by the results — and a bit wary of what his victory will mean for them. Mark Jones, a professor of Latin American Studies at Rice University, joined us to explain why. Afterwards, we'll look at the overall state of the stock market with Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives, and then we'll discuss how Russia's economy is doing ahead of Trump's planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (07/02/2018)

