(Markets Edition) 2018 could be a strong year for economic growth around the world, particularly for one South American country. On today's show, we'll discuss at why Brazil is expected to see big gains. Afterwards, we'll look at how some San Diego workers are deciding to commute from Tijuana, Mexico, so they can save on rent.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.